Three movies featuring Ferdous-Purnima duo awaits release

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 10:57 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three films — 'Jam', 'Gangchil', and 'Ahare' — starring popular actors Ferdous and Purnima are awaiting release. All three movies have been directed by Naeem Imtiaz Neyamul. 

"All three movies have been created with different stories and variations. Moreover, my co-star is Purnima. It's easier working with her because we are good friends and get along really well. I hope the movies will be enjoyable," said Ferdous regarding his experience working on the films.

Purnima, acknowledging their friendship, said, "Ferdous is a good friend. Moreover, I feel that the audience really enjoys when we share the screen together. Hopefully, the admiration for our chemistry will be reflected in the movies."

Ferdous and Purnima are two popular actors in Bangladeshi cinema. They have not only won the local audience over with their acting, but have also attracted attention abroad. 

For the past few years, the pair has regularly engaged in modeling, acting, and presenting. 

Purnima is currently serving as a judge on a cooking reality show. She has also acted in a web series named 'Hotel Relax'. 

Ferdous is going to Kolkata in the first week of next month for the shooting of a movie named 'Mir Jafar Chapter-2', directed by Ark Deep Mallika Nath. A bunch of other movies starring him are also awaiting release in the country.

Comments

