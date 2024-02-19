Eminent singer Hasina Momtaz passes away

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 03:07 pm

During the mass movement of 1969 and the liberation war, she inspired freedom-seeking people through her music

Photo: Collected
Begum Hasina Momtaz,  a renowned singer from the 1960s, passed away on Sunday (18 February) at the age of 79.

She breathed her last around 6:30pm at the capital's Japan-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) confirmed the news of her demise through a condolence message. 

The singer is survived by her only son Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, who is the former dean of the Faculty of Business Administration of Dhaka University and is currently the Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Begum Hasina Mumtaz gained popularity as a singer in the 60s. She was a student of the Geography Department of Dhaka University and was involved in various cultural activities.

Later, during the mass movement of 1969 and the liberation war, she inspired freedom-seeking people through her music. 

She is remembered by many through notable songs including "Tondrahara Noyon Amar" and "Bonete Dakishre Koki". 

Hasina Mumtaz received an accolade from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in 2019, honouring her contribution to Bangla music.

Her late husband Rafiqul Islam, a prominent banker, was the managing director of National Bank Limited.

