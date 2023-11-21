International Emmy Awards 2023 full list of winners

Writer, Director and Executive Producer Vir Das and Executive Producer Reg Tigerman pose with the Best Comedy award for "Vir Das: Landing" at the 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City, New York, U.S., 20 November 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The best in global television was honoured in New York on Tuesday at the 2023 International Emmy Awards.

The 56 nominees for this year's awards came from 20 countries across six continents. Netflix scored two best comedy nominees for its UK series Derry Girls and Vir Das: Landing, a stand-up special from one of India's top comedians, Vir Das. Both of these shared the Best Comedy series awards.

Some of the big winners of the 2023 Emmys included Best Actor Martin Freeman for his role in the drama The Responder. Jim Sarbh was also nominated for the Best Actor category for his leading role in the Indian aerospace drama Rocket Boys. Best Drama Series award went to The Empress, Sommerhaus Serien (Germany). Best Documentary was awarded to Mariupol: The People's Story, Top Hat Productions / Hayloft Productions / BBC (UK).

Karla Souza for the Mexican sports drama Dive bagged the Best Actress award, beating Indian actor Shefali Shah nominated for season 2 of Netflix's Delhi Crime, which had won the best drama award at the 2020 International Emmys. Ekta Kapoor, co-founder of Balaji Telefilms, was honoured with the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award.

Read on for the full list of Emmy Awards 2023 winners:

Best Actress: Karla Souza in La Caida (Dive)

Best Actor: Martin Freeman in The Responder

Best Comedy: Vir Das for Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls season 3

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Caida [Dive]

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil

Best Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]

Best Factual And Entertainment For Kids: Built To Survive

Best Documentary: Mariupol: The People's Story

Best Sports Documentary: Harley and Katya

Best Arts Programming: Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

Best Telenovela: Yargi [Family Secrets]

Best Animation for Kids: The Smeds and The Smoos