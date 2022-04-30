Dhaakad trailer: Kangana Ranaut goes atomic in her first spy action thriller

Dhaakad trailer: Kangana Ranaut goes atomic in her first spy action thriller

Kangana Ranaut plays a spy in a slick new action film. Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and also stars Arjun Rampal as the villain

Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected
Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected

The trailer of  Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's ambitious new action thriller Dhaakad was unveiled on Friday afternoon.

The film marks Kangana's foray into the spy thriller genre. In the film, Kangana plays a spy named Agent Agni, who is a master of disguise and adept at combat. 

The trailer opens to Agent Agni on a mission. What follows in a slick action scene shot in the night. Kangana slings guns, throws some punched and brings down the baddies. She is then handed a new assignment and a new villain to bring down--a mining mafia played by Arjun Rampal. With wigs, makeup and her deadly fighting skills, Agni chops down men and even a few blonde hench-women.

