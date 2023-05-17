Kangana Ranaut says she lost over 20 brand endorsements, Rs30-40cr yearly when she spoke against 'anti-nationals'

Splash

Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected
Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected

Actor Kangana Ranaut has praised Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his recent 'I'll say what I want' comment. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kangana claimed that when she spoke against 'anti-nationals' it cost her around 25 brand endorsements.

The actor also added that she was dropped overnight from the projects which led to a loss of Rs30-40 crore per year.



Kangana shared a screenshot of Elon's recent interview. The headline of the story read, "Elon Musk: I'll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it." Sharing it she wrote, "This is character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of ₹30-40cr per year..."

She also added, "But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it's culture and integrity... I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money...I see those more rich they get deprived they become..."

Kangana regularly takes to her social media platforms to praise Elon. Earlier, a Twitter user shared a picture feasting on Indian dishes and captioned it, "I love basic b**** Indian food it's so insanely good." Commenting on it, Elon wrote, "True." Kangana replied to him, "How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more (slightly smiling face and hugging face emojis)."



Kangana, last year, cheered for Elon after he took charge of Twitter. Sharing a screenshot on Instagram Stories of a news article, whose headline read, 'Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report', Kangana dropped clapping hand emojis.

Kangana will be seen in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita. She also has Tejas, in which she will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Kangana also has the upcoming period drama film Emergency, her first solo directorial film.

Kangana Ranaut

