Kangana Ranaut seemingly takes dig at Karan Johar's 'love trumps hate' remark

Days after saying 'films like Pathaan should definitely work', Kangana Ranaut took a U-turn as she slammed the film for showing 'enemy nation Pakistan in good light'. Kangana seemingly reacted to Karan Johar's 'love trumps hate' statement after Pathaan's box office collection broke records.

A day after filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to Pathaan's record-breaking box office collection and said that 'love forever trumps hate', actor Kangana Ranaut seemingly reacted to his remark about the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on 25 January, While she said on Wednesday that 'films like Pathaan should definitely work', Kangana took a U-turn on Friday as she slammed the film for showing 'enemy nation Pakistan in good light'.

Photo: Collected

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree, but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India's love and inclusiveness where 80 percent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathan, which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully. It is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it great"

On Wednesday, sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan, Karan Johar had written on Instagram Stories, "Hits beyond a century!!! ₹100 crore and above in one day! GOAT mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi,Sid , Deepika, John!!! Wow." Karan added a series of firecracker emojis to the note. The filmmaker further wrote, "Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date..."

Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is breaking box office records. The action film grossed ₹106 crore worldwide after it was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023. Along with Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.