Twitter account of Indian actress Kangana Ranaut restored after two-year ban

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut whose Twitter account was earlier suspended, is back on the micro-blogging site. She recently wrapped up filmming her next film, Emergency. On Tuesday, a Twitter account managed by Kangana's team tweeted, "Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here."

Soon after the post was shared, many users, including some celebrities took to the comment section to welcome her. Her fans also joined them and celebrated the occasion.

Kangana further tweeted a behind-the-scene video of Emergency produced by Manikarnika films. She wrote, "And it's a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023"

Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violations' on the social media platform. A Twitter spokesperson had said, "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Later, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter, Kangana amplified posts from fans urging Elon Musk to restore the actor's account.

Kangana's next film, Emergency feature her in the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by her, she recently said she had to mortgage her house for making the political drama. In a post, she said, "As I wrap Emergency as an actor today… a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion… It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it… From mortgaging all my properties, every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested… I have been very open about my feelings on SM (social media) but I didn't share all this, honestly, because I didn't want people, who cared to worry unnecessarily and those, who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn't want to give them the pleasure of my pain…"

Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, The Incarnation: Sita, a biopic on Bengali theatre personality Noti Binodini and Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.