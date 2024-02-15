Deepika Padukone becomes global brand ambassador for Hilton hotels

'Global icon' Deepika Padukone has just been announced as Hilton's global brand ambassador.

On Friday, Hilton's official Instagram account shared that the actor will be promoting the American multinational hospitality company's new platform, Hilton. For The Stay.

As per a report by Medianews4u.com, the company said that Deepika embodies the spirit of modern India and resonates with the aspirations and ethos of the Indian traveller.

Per the report, 17 Hilton hotels are in the pipeline in India. It also quoted Deepika Padukone as saying, "I'm proud to be partnering with a global brand like Hilton to share the importance of The Stay for Indians worldwide. My generation works extremely hard, and we want to see value in the experiences that we choose to invest in."

"What I love about Hilton, is that they truly understand the importance of The Stay. A hotel stay can absolutely make or break a trip. Having your needs anticipated and looked after even before you step into the hotel lobby lets you know that you're well taken care of. I look forward to creating lasting memories with Hilton and sharing them with the world," she added.

Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton, also spoke about why Deepika Padukone was the 'ideal brand ambassador for Hilton. Speaking about the actor, who was recently announced as a presenter at BAFTA Film Awards, he said, "Deepika's iconic status in India coupled with her ability to effortlessly bridge tradition with modernity makes her the ideal brand ambassador for Hilton. Through our partnership, we look forward to exploring Deepika's unique, authentic Hilton Stay experiences. The stories we'll tell together will inspire travellers from across India to join Hilton Honors and experience their very own Hilton Stays."

Launched in July 2022, Hilton debuted the 'It Matters Where You Stay' ad campaign to introduce the platform, Hilton. For The Stay. The campaign also featured heiress and reality TV star Paris Hilton, who grew up living in and staying in numerous Hilton hotels across the world.