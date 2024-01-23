Fighter in Bangladesh theatres on global release day

Hritthik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' is set to release in Bangladesh on 25 January, same day of its worldwide theatrical release.

Anonno Mamun, the importer of the film in Bangladesh, took to his official Facebook profile confirming the news.

"Releasing on the same day in Bangladesh, in 3D and 2D," he wrote. Bangladeshi viewers, ahead of the release, commented on the post expressing their excitement.

After the removal of the import ban on Hindi films, 'Fighter' is set to become the sixth film to be released in Bangladesh after 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Animal', 'Dunki', and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in the last 12 months.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, the movie also casts Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and others in supporting roles. The movie is being distributed by Viacom18 studios.