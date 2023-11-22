Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's list of 10 most popular Indian stars
While Shah Rukh Khan already had two blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan, he's all set for the release of his third film this year, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki
IMDb on Wednesday announced the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023, a unique list which is determined based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.
Shah Rukh Khan, the IMDb No. 1 Indian star of 2023, appeared in two blockbusters (Pathaan and Jawan), generating unrivalled, worldwide fan interest this year.
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023
Shah Rukh Khan
Alia Bhatt
Deepika Padukone
Wamiqa Gabbi
Nayanthara
Tamannaah Bhatia
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sobhita Dhulipala
Akshay Kumar
Vijay Sethupathi