Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's list of 10 most popular Indian stars

SRK in his signature pose for his fans who were gathered in large numbers outside his residence 'Mannat' on the occasion of the actor's 58th birthday on 3 Nov. Photo: Collected

IMDb on Wednesday announced the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023, a unique list which is determined based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan, the IMDb No. 1 Indian star of 2023, appeared in two blockbusters (Pathaan and Jawan), generating unrivalled, worldwide fan interest this year.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone

Wamiqa Gabbi

Nayanthara

Tamannaah Bhatia

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sobhita Dhulipala

Akshay Kumar

Vijay Sethupathi