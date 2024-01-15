Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' trailer out

The "Fighter" trailer was unveiled by the film's team on Monday. The eagerly-awaited trailer for the film –starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor – featured intense aerial action sequences, as expected.

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) along with their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit give it their all for the nation in the first proper glimpse at the aerial action film.

The film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

The trailer sees militant activities going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects such as Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film, War.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Hrithik and Anil Kapoor, Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

The film is slated to be released in theatres on 25 January 2024.

In December 2023, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser. The Fighter teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a kissing scene featuring the lead pair – Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurled a tricolour from his aircraft.