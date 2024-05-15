Cenbank refuses to raise single borrower exposure limit

Banking

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:34 pm

Related News

Cenbank refuses to raise single borrower exposure limit

The central bank stated in the circular sent to managing directors of all scheduled banks that the credit limit for any single person or group will remain as per the existing circular.

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:34 pm
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Bangladesh bank. Photo: BSS

The Bangladesh Bank rejected the demand made by businessmen, who borrowed money from banks, to raise the single borrower exposure limit in a circular issued today (15 May).

The central bank stated in the circular sent to managing directors of all scheduled banks that the credit limit for any single person or group will remain as per the existing circular.

According to the existing rules of the central bank, the aggregate principal amount of funded and non-funded exposure to a single person or counterparty or a group shall not exceed 25% of the regulatory capital at any point of time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The aggregate principal amount of funded exposure to a single person or counterparty or a group shall not exceed 15% of the capital at any point of time.

The central bank circular said the applications submitted by some banks to relax the upper limit are contrary to the instructions of the central bank. Therefore, there is no opportunity to increase the limit to mitigate the bank's high credit risk, uphold corporate governance, ensure good practices in loan disbursement, and maintain stability in the banking sector.

Before 1 April 2022, banks could lend up to 35% of their total liabilities to a single person or entity. Of this, 15% was funded and 20% non-funded loans.

Funded loans are given in cash while non-funded loans come in the form of letter of credit (LC) and guarantee.

A senior official of the central bank, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that although banks have set limits for lending to large customers, many customers have been granted more loans in violation of the rules. Banks have been instructed to adjust their loan limits, but some banks are not complying in many cases.

Furthermore, he said some banks have exceeded this limit for many customers. Customers of these banks persuaded the central bank to relax this condition on a case-by-case basis.

According to the existing rules of the central bank, the banks which have defaulted loans below 3% will be able to provide large loans up to a maximum of 50% of total capital. Those with less than 5% defaulted loans will be able to provide up to 46% large loans, those with less than 10% will be able to provide 42%, and those with less than 15% defaulted loans will be able to provide 38% large loans.

In addition, banks with less than 20% defaulted loans will be able to provide large loans worth 34% of the capital, and banks with 20% or more defaulted loans will be able to provide 30%.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

central bank / Bangladesh / exposer limit / Single borrower

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

11h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

11h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

13h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

2h | Videos
Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

Putin agreed to China's proposal to solve the crisis

33m | Videos
"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

5h | Videos
Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

Russia is targeting power plants in Ukraine

1h | Videos