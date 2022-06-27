'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 June, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 04:28 pm

'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy

Son Ye Jin has officially announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She tied the knot with her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin in March this year

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are all set to become parents. Photo: Collected
Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are all set to become parents. Photo: Collected

K-drama "Crash Landing On You" actor Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child. Their pregnancy news comes almost a month after Son Ye Jin's agency MS Team Entertainment denied the reports of her pregnancy. Sharing the update with fans on Instagram, Son Ye Jin wrote, "Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news." 

In a long note, she added, "A new life has come to us..I'm still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven't even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us."

"We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health.. Be happy," she added to the post. She has shared a picture of a scenic sunset with the post.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin dated for quite some time before tying the knot in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends. Actors such as Ha Ji-won, Hwang Jung-min, Han Jae-Seok, and Gong Yoo, were seen at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin Gu, Seoul, where she walked down the aisle.

The couple went to Los Angeles for their honeymoon. After returning to Seoul, Son Ye Jin was soon speculated to be pregnant after pictures of her in a flowy dress had emerged online. To this, her agency released a statement, "[The pregnancy rumours] are absolutely not true. If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you."

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin have starred together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation and 2019 hit K-drama Crash Landing on You.

