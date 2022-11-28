Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin welcome first child

Splash

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 02:08 pm

Related News

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin welcome first child

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 02:08 pm
Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin welcome first child

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin have become parents to their first child, a boy, her agency confirmed in a statement.

South Korean star couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, best known for starring in the popular TV show Crash Landing on You, on Sunday became parents to their first child, a baby boy. They confirmed their pregnancy after Son Ye Jin shared a long note on Instagram. In September, her agency confirmed that the child was a boy.

In a statement shared with entertainment website Koreaboo, Son's agency MSteam Entertainment said the mother and the baby were doing well. "Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," the agency said in the statement.

Son and Hyun, both 40, are top South Korean stars who became a global sensation with the popularity of their cross-border romance drama Crash Landing on You. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on 31 March 2022 before dating for a few years.

In May, the first reports of the pregnancy emerged in Korean media. However, Son's agency denied the reports. But days later, Son confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. In a long note on Instagram, she wrote, "Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I'm still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven't even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy."

Apart from Crash Landing On You, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starred together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation.

Crash landing on you / child / Son Ye-jin / Hyun Bin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

3h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

3h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

2h | Videos
France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

17h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

17h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman