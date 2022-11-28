Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin welcome first child

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin have become parents to their first child, a boy, her agency confirmed in a statement.

South Korean star couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, best known for starring in the popular TV show Crash Landing on You, on Sunday became parents to their first child, a baby boy. They confirmed their pregnancy after Son Ye Jin shared a long note on Instagram. In September, her agency confirmed that the child was a boy.

In a statement shared with entertainment website Koreaboo, Son's agency MSteam Entertainment said the mother and the baby were doing well. "Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," the agency said in the statement.

Son and Hyun, both 40, are top South Korean stars who became a global sensation with the popularity of their cross-border romance drama Crash Landing on You. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on 31 March 2022 before dating for a few years.

In May, the first reports of the pregnancy emerged in Korean media. However, Son's agency denied the reports. But days later, Son confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. In a long note on Instagram, she wrote, "Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I'm still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven't even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy."

Apart from Crash Landing On You, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starred together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation.