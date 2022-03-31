'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin ties the knot

Splash

Hindustan Times
31 March, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin ties the knot

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have tied the knot

Hindustan Times
31 March, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 02:01 pm
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. Photo: Collected
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. Photo: Collected

K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday, their respective management agencies said.

Hyun's agency VAST Entertainment shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair owing to the ongoing pandemic.

"Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking the first step as a married couple," the agency said in an Instagram post alongside the pictures of Hyun and Son's official wedding pictures. In the photos, Son and Hyun held hands while posing in their wedding outfits. Son wore a dreamy white dress and Hyun wore a white suit. They poses against a wall of roses.

A second picture showed Son laughing while holding her wedding bouquet. She wore a different white gown for this picture. Hyun also changed into a white jacket and black pants combo with a black bowtie.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are married. Photo: Collected
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are married. Photo: Collected

After confirming their relationship in January 2021, the Crash Landing on You stars announced the news of their wedding on 10 February through social media.

"We apologize for the fact that this dinner will be held privately due to the Corona situation, and we will inform you through the wedding photos of the two," it said.

Hyun's company also thanked fans of the popular couple around the world for their "Congratulations and warm support for the new beginning of the two".

Son's agency MSTeam in a statement added, "Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received." Son's ongoing drama series Thirty-Nine will have its season finale today.

Hyun, 39, and Son, 40, co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation and the global hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You (2019). 

Crash landing on you / K-drama / Son Ye-jin / Hyun Bin / married

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

3h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

4h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

History of lipstick

History of lipstick

9m | Videos
Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

14m | Videos
Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

19m | Videos
When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online