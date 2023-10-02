CID stars Shivaji Satam, Daya, Anup Soni reunite

Actor Shivaji Satam, who essayed the iconic character of ACP Pradyuman in the famous crime show CID, reunited with Dayanand Shetty from the show recently and shared a picture on Instagram. 

Anup Soni also accompanied the CID actors and Shivaji mentioned in his social media post that they met on a set. However, he did not specify whether they are working together on a new project, or not.

Sharing the picture, Shivaji wrote, "FUN to be together on the set after a long time with Daya and Anup Soni (a few heart and dancing emojis)." Anup played ACP Ajatshatru on CID Special Bureau which ran for two years. Fans of the show that ruled early 2000s flooded the comment section on the post and demanded a new episode. One of them wrote, "Start CID again, If Sony has issues then on any other channel."

Last year, Shivaji told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview that he'd be willing to play the role of ACP Pradyuman once again if given a chance. He said that he is tired of sitting at home (with no work), and is not tired of playing the role.

Talking about what made CID so successful, Shivaji told Hindustan Times in a 2015 interview, "Mystery and curiosity intrigue everyone. Whether it's a child who wants to know it all, or adults who try to gauge how things or people are in life — people are curious. There is an element of apprehension, fear and rage in people which is universal."

CID, spearheaded by actor Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, went on air in 1998 and was one of the longest-running television shows in India. The series aired on Sony TV for 20 years.

