CID busts fraud gang impersonating Imam of Masjid Nabawi, 19 arrested

Crime

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 09:36 pm

They were using social media to trap people with promises of solving their personal and family problems, and then extorting money from them.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested 19 members of a gang who were cheating people by posing as the Imam of the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Saudi Arabia.

They were using social media to trap people with promises of solving their personal and family problems, and then extorting money from them.

According to CID reports, a female doctor in Dhaka fell victim to the fraudulent scheme, losing Tk25 lakh to a self-proclaimed "Darbesh Baba" who promised to resolve her personal issues. The gang's activities came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the Khilgaon police station.

Disclosing the details at a press conference held at the CID Headquarters in Malibagh on Monday (19 February), CID chief Additional Inspector General Mohammad Ali Mia said that the fraudsters had been deceiving people for over four years, employing various tactics.

During a series of raids conducted since last Saturday, law enforcement seized 41 mobile phones, numerous SIM cards, and digital evidence from the arrested individuals.

The arrestees are -  Md Monirujjaman alias Adar, 37, Md Ashikur Rahman, 25, Md Fokrul, 25, Md Saddam, Md Sihab, 23, Md Sabbir, 18, Md Sagar, 33, Md Shahin, 23, Md Kamal, 28, Md Akhtar, 33, Md Sharif, 21, Md Nirob, 21, Md Bablu, 24, Md Mizan, 32, Md Russell, 30, Md Noor Hossain alias Kalu, 29, Md Sohel, 22, Md Nayan, 26, and Md Shamim, 14.

The CID chief explained that the doctor came across the fake Darbesh through a Facebook advertisement in which a person posing as the Imam of Masjid Nabawi offered to address people's concerns based on Quranic teachings. After making contact, the impostor used persuasive language and demanded monetary contributions to resolve the victim's alleged problems.

CID detailed the gang's method of operation, revealing that they initially gathered confidential information about wealthy families through their security guards or drivers. They then sowed discord by spreading rumours within the family, creating an environment ripe for exploitation.

Leveraging the name of the Imam of Masjid Nabawi, they also advertised their services through various media, offering solutions to winning lotteries, changing fortunes, recovering outstanding debts, and resolving family disputes.

