Chunky Panday on failure of daughter Ananya Panday's Liger: 'It is a tricky business'

Ananya Panday's father, actor Chunky Panday has opened up about Liger's failure at the box office. He, too, had a cameo in the film.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda extensively promoted their last film, Liger. However, it did not translate into a successful venture and was also panned by critics. The film wrapped up at just around ₹20 crore (Tk25 crore). Now Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday has commented on the film's failure at the box office.

Liger was directed by Puri Jagannadh and marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. It was also Ananya's first bilingual film. Vijay played the role of a MMA fighter in the film. It also starred Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and wrestler Mike Tyson.

Talking about Liger, Chunky told India Today in an interview, "It is with any film. An actor gives 100 percent to the film, you promote it, and things go wrong, you feel devastated obviously. But you have to live with it and you move on. It is a tricky business and I think Ananya is aware of this." He also said one must not "underestimate or overestimate anything" in the film business.

He further added, "There are almost 400 people working on it. As actors, you only see portions of it, you don't know what is happening. So, we never know what the end result will be. You must take it the way it comes. You have to move on."

Days after the film's release, Liger co-producer Charmee Kaur announced a hiatus from social media. "Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live (sic)," she tweeted.

Last month, Vijay had opened up about the film's poor box office performance while accepting an award at SIIMA 2022. He had said, "We all have good days. We all have not so good days. We all have shi**y days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. I promise to you…may be actually I didn't want to be here taking this award but I came here. As I speak to you, I promise you I will get the job done for all of you. You will be entertained. Great cinema will be made. Thank you all. Its such an honour to be here."