Chunky Panday on failure of daughter Ananya Panday's Liger: 'It is a tricky business'

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 November, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 02:03 pm

Related News

Chunky Panday on failure of daughter Ananya Panday's Liger: 'It is a tricky business'

Hindustan Times
28 November, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 02:03 pm
Chunky Panday on failure of daughter Ananya Panday&#039;s Liger: &#039;It is a tricky business&#039;

Ananya Panday's father, actor Chunky Panday has opened up about Liger's failure at the box office. He, too, had a cameo in the film.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda extensively promoted their last film, Liger. However, it did not translate into a successful venture and was also panned by critics. The film wrapped up at just around ₹20 crore (Tk25 crore). Now Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday has commented on the film's failure at the box office.

Liger was directed by Puri Jagannadh and marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. It was also Ananya's first bilingual film. Vijay played the role of a MMA fighter in the film. It also starred Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and wrestler Mike Tyson.

Talking about Liger, Chunky told India Today in an interview, "It is with any film. An actor gives 100 percent to the film, you promote it, and things go wrong, you feel devastated obviously. But you have to live with it and you move on. It is a tricky business and I think Ananya is aware of this." He also said one must not "underestimate or overestimate anything" in the film business.

He further added, "There are almost 400 people working on it. As actors, you only see portions of it, you don't know what is happening. So, we never know what the end result will be. You must take it the way it comes. You have to move on."

Days after the film's release, Liger co-producer Charmee Kaur announced a hiatus from social media. "Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live (sic)," she tweeted.

Last month, Vijay had opened up about the film's poor box office performance while accepting an award at SIIMA 2022. He had said, "We all have good days. We all have not so good days. We all have shi**y days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. I promise to you…may be actually I didn't want to be here taking this award but I came here. As I speak to you, I promise you I will get the job done for all of you. You will be entertained. Great cinema will be made. Thank you all. Its such an honour to be here."

Ananya Pandey / Movie / Liger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

2h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

3h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

1h | Videos
France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

17h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

17h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman