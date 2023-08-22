Chorki to bring 'Shurongo' with extended Director’s cut version

Afran Nisho starrer debut film 'Shurongo' is coming to the popular OTT platform Chorki in a new extended director's cut version.

This new version of 'Shurongo', which has conquered the cinema halls at home and abroad, will be seen on Charki on 24 August at 8 pm, which Chorki says is going to be a new gift for the cinema audience and an additional gain for the OTT audience.

'Shurongo' was released on the day of this year's Eid-ul-Azha, June 29, across several cinemas and multiplexes. Popular television actor Afran Nisho made his silver screen debut with this film directed by Raihan Rafi, jointly produced by Chorki and Alpha-i Studios Ltd.

The film also features Tama Mirza, Mostafa Monwar and Shahiduzzaman Selim in the lead roles, while Nusraat Faria performed in an item number which enthralled the audiences.

Regarding the OTT release of his debut film, Afran Nisho stated, "This film is the culmination of our (the Shurongo team) hard work, creativity, and team effort, and our moviegoers truly honoured us with love and admiration by witnessing our work in the theatres. For those who couldn't obtain the chance to see the movie, now you can watch it on Chorki."

Chorki CEO Redoan Rony said, "Although 'Shurongo' became a blockbuster and received applause from our moviegoers, a large number of Bengali-speaking viewers are yet to see the film; and they will be now able to watch the film through 'Chorki' with this extended version."