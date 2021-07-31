Anjan Dutt to bring iconic Bela Bose to the silver screen

Popular singer and director Anjan Dutt is ready to bring his iconic creation Bela Bose to the big screen.

"Bela Bose Er Jonye" is a musical film that highlights a socio-political drama with a strong woman character-driven narrative, reports Times of India.

Anjan Dutt will be reuniting with "Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona" producer Rana Sarkar for this movie.

Talking about the film, Anjan Dutt shared, "It will be a musical and will feature a couple of new and old songs. The film has little connection with the original song. The usage of landlines has plummeted so much that there is no relevance of the famous phone number — 244-1139. So, it is a fresh story that will talk about the current socio-political markers. I am still writing the script."

Rumours are going around that "Bela Bose Er Jonye" will be a sequel to the award-winning musical "Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona" but the director refuted such claims.

Anjan said that "Bela Bose" will have a different storyline compared to his previous movie.

"More than a decade ago, a young producer came to me and together we made 'Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona'. That was a huge success and even went on to win the National Award. While the title of the film is a reflection of one of my famous songs, the film was totally different. Similarly, 'Bela Bose Er Jonye' will not have any connection with the song or with the previous film," the director added.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the cast but Neel Dutt has been confirmed to compose the songs for the music.

The film is scheduled to go on the floors in winter 2021.