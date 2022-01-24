SUST VC apologises for remarks on JU female students

Education

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 04:23 pm

SUST VC Farid Uddin Ahmed was recently heard making derogatory comments on JU students in a recently leaked audio clip saying, "No one wants to marry JU girls easily"

File photo of Farid Uddin Ahmed
File photo of Farid Uddin Ahmed

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed has apologised to the students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University (JU) for his recent remarks on female students of the university.

A press release from JU public relations office made the disclosure on Monday afternoon.

Prof Farid Uddin connected with JU VC Prof Dr Farzana Islam through phone call this afternoon and offered the apology to the students and teachers of JU for making derogatory comments against them, said the press release.

Prof Farid Uddin claimed that his statement has been edited and spread through social media. This has caused anger in the minds of JU students and teachers. So, he has apologised for the matter.

He hoped that the liberal and progressive teachers and students of Jahangirnagar University would forgive him, the release added.

The development came following several phases of discussions between students and the authorities concerned including a virtual meeting with the education minister on Saturday night. 

Initially, he started drawing flak after allegedly using law enforcement agencies to quell student movement on SUST campus.

The protests began 13 January as female students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall protested "abuses by the hall provost". Other SUST students joined the demonstration after alleged Chhatra League attacks on the female students.

The situation took a new turn on 16 January as police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse the students who blocked the VC in his office.

Subsequently, the university authorities suspended all classes and examinations indefinitely and ordered the students to leave the campus by Monday (17 January) noon. Rejecting the order, the protestors launched the anti-VC movement.

However, the university authorities defended police action by saying the protestors not only blocked the VC but also threw brick chips on police leading to retaliation.

The police action also drew criticism on social media. The university authorities said they have launched an inquiry into the incident.

