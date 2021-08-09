Anjan Dutt to direct Chanchal Chowdhury in a web series

Glitz

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 03:32 pm

Anjan Dutt to direct Chanchal Chowdhury in a web series. Photo: Collected
Anjan Dutt to direct Chanchal Chowdhury in a web series. Photo: Collected

Indian singer and director Anjan Dutt will be soon directing a web series starring the impeccable actor Chanchal Chowdhury.

The "Taqdeer" actor confirmed the news to a local media and also shared his excitement about working with the ace director.
Chanchal said, "Anjan Dutt and I spoke over the phone on Thursday regarding the web series. If everything goes well, we will go on production in October."

"I have been waiting for a long time to work with Anjaan Dutt. Previously we have talked 2-3 times over the phone, and if the story, characters, and the Covid situation is under control, then we will be able to work this year."

Chanchal Chowdhury has become a well-known face in the world of web series. He was last seen in Robiul Alam Robi's web series "Mrs Prohelika" and is currently working in Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's  web series "Munshigiri."
 

