Anjan Dutt Live: Worth the wait and disarray

A common practice among singers is to save their biggest hits for the finale of their live performances.

Therefore, it was quite unexpected when Anjan Dutt started performing 'Bela Bose' midway through his set.

Nonetheless, the crowd immediately rose to their feet to join in singing the iconic song. The sight of the entire audience chanting "Hello, 2441139" along with Anjan Dutt created a truly enchanting moment.

The day had however started very differently.

The concert was scheduled to begin at 6 PM, but by 6:35 PM, a massive line still snaked outside the venue, with more people waiting to have their tickets checked than those already inside.

The wait to enter was unusually long for a concert, leaving attendees to endure the intense heat and swarms of mosquitoes.

The event's decor, reminiscent of a traditional wedding, seemed out of place for a concert where Anjan Dutt was to perform.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

At the centre was a parasol, around which a variety of food stalls were arranged. As the evening progressed, concertgoers picked up snacks, and by the time Anjan Dutt started his performance, many were eating dinner.

The parasol also marked a division between the VIP and regular seating areas, providing shelter only for the VIPs and leaving those with regular tickets exposed.

It was 20 minutes past 8 PM when the one and only Anjan Dutt took centre stage. The venue exploded with a big round of applause.

Dutt started off his rather short 40-odd minutes performance with 'Ei Pora Shohore', and the magic of Anjan Dutt immediately took over the entire venue.

It was nothing short of mesmerising to see how he has still retained his masterful voice and techniques at this age.

The opening song was followed by 'Samson' and 'Mary Ann'. The latter really got the crowd tapping their toes on the ground, grooving to Anjan's known unique style and lyrics.

It was a late and somewhat tiring experience, but Anjan Dutt, despite his illness, delivered a memorable performance.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

It seemed as if even the evening sky had joined in, echoing the melody of 'Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbo Na.'

Despite the challenges, the joy of the performance was overwhelming.

Before Anjan Dutt appeared on stage at the 'Dhaka Arena' on Saturday night, the audience was entertained by opening acts Kaaktal and Ahmed Hasan Sunny.

Both ensembles set a high bar for the night, with notable performances of Sunny's 'Shohorer Duita Gaan' and 'Manush Keno Erokom.'

Although the opening acts were impressive, the prolonged wait for the main act proved to be quite agonising. Anjan Dutt was delayed in arriving, which was understandable given his recent sickness.

However, the manner in which the delay was managed was peculiar. It's not often that organisers distribute awards to patrons and sponsors during such a delay, making it an unusual and somewhat awkward experience for those in attendance.