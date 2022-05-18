Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskiy appeal to world cinema

Splash

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 11:10 am

Related News

Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskiy appeal to world cinema

“We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to prove that today cinema is not silent,” said Zelenskiy, referring to Charlie Chaplin’s satire of Adolf Hitler at the outset of World War Two in 1939

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 11:10 am
Zelensky. Photo: Reuters
Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

The Cannes Film Festival opened up Tuesday with crowded red carpet arrivals, a star-studded ceremony and a call from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the world of cinema to speak out against the war.

"We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to prove that today cinema is not silent," said Zelenskiy, referring to Charlie Chaplin's satire of Adolf Hitler at the outset of World War Two in 1939.

"We must be victorious. We need cinema to guarantee this ending, that each time it will be on the side of freedom," said the Ukraine leader through a live video link from Kyiv during the opening ceremony, marking a somber note in the otherwise festive proceedings.

Event organizers had rolled out the red carpet earlier in the day, as cinema stars, festival goers and oglers gathered for the 75th anniversary event, bringing buzz and glamour back to the French Riviera resort, as well as discussions about the role of cinema during times of conflict.

The festival kicked off with the screening of zombie film "Final Cut," by Michel Hazanavicius, who was joined by cast members Berenice Bejo and Romain Duris on the red carpet.

In the opening ceremony, festival president Pierre Lescure handed Forest Whitaker an Honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement, prompting a standing ovation.

"An honorary Palme to the artist, the filmmaker, the UNESCO ambassador, simply, a citizen of the world," said Lescure.

The actor's production company is showing "For the Sake of Peace", a documentary on the war in South Sudan.

The world's biggest film festival runs from May 17-28 and will include screenings of Hollywood titles including Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" and Baz Luhrmann's musical drama "Elvis."

Zelensky / Cannes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

2h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

3h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

3h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

3h | Videos
The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists