Ukraine's victory 'depends on you', Zelensky tells West

BSS/AFP
26 February, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 12:25 pm

The Russia - Ukraine war just passed its second anniversary, having begun 24 February 2022. 

Photo: DW
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday his country's victory "depends" on support from the Western world and said he was "sure" the United States would approve a critical package of military aid.

"Whether Ukraine will lose, whether it will be very difficult for us and whether there will be a large number of casualties depends on you, on our partners, on the Western world," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv. He added that "there is hope for Congress, and I am sure that it is going to be positive."

