Ukraine's victory 'depends on you', Zelensky tells West
The Russia - Ukraine war just passed its second anniversary, having begun 24 February 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday his country's victory "depends" on support from the Western world and said he was "sure" the United States would approve a critical package of military aid.
"Whether Ukraine will lose, whether it will be very difficult for us and whether there will be a large number of casualties depends on you, on our partners, on the Western world," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv. He added that "there is hope for Congress, and I am sure that it is going to be positive."
