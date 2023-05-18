Johnny Depp cries as comeback film receives seven minute ovation at Cannes

Johnny Depp's film 'Jeanne du Barry' received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2023. He was left in tears seeing the response.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival officially began with Maiwenn's Jeanne du Barry and it appears that Johnny Depp got the audience reaction he had hoped for.

The actor even teared up as the crowd applauded him. A video of the moment is doing the rounds of social media.

The period drama marks Johnny's first film after his high-profile trial last year with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Jeanne du Barry is being dubbed as Johnny's 'comeback' film.