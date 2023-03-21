BTS' J-Hope hits a milestone on Spotify

J-Hope achieved a major milestone in his career as he crossed 14 million followers on Spotify, and received congratulatory messages from his beloved fans.

Recently, the rapper collaborated with rapper J Cole on his latest solo single 'On The Street', leaving fans moved by the emotion of the piece.

The music video, which begins with J-Hope interacting with a child, was shared by Hybe Labels on their official YouTube channel sparking comparisons to Jin's 'Astronaut' among the BTS ARMY. The music video for On The Street featured J-Hope walking through the streets before breaking into an underground performance of the track.

Reacting to his achievement, one of his fans wrote, "Congratulations J Hope, you deserve this, and even more."