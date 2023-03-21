BTS' J-Hope hits a milestone on Spotify

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 11:26 am

Related News

BTS' J-Hope hits a milestone on Spotify

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 11:26 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

J-Hope achieved a major milestone in his career as he crossed 14 million followers on Spotify, and received congratulatory messages from his beloved fans.

Recently, the rapper collaborated with rapper J Cole on his latest solo single 'On The Street', leaving fans moved by the emotion of the piece. 

The music video, which begins with J-Hope interacting with a child, was shared by Hybe Labels on their official YouTube channel sparking comparisons to Jin's 'Astronaut' among the BTS ARMY. The music video for On The Street featured J-Hope walking through the streets before breaking into an underground performance of the track. 

Reacting to his achievement, one of his fans wrote, "Congratulations J Hope, you deserve this, and even more." 

 

BTS / J-Hope

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

2h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

2h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

2h | TBS Stories
Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

19h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

20h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max