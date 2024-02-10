Family files complaint after teen girl reportedly left home to 'join BTS'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

Family files complaint after teen girl reportedly left home to 'join BTS'

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 08:37 pm
Fatullah Model Police Station. Photo: Collected
Fatullah Model Police Station. Photo: Collected

Father of a teenage girl in Narayanganj filed a complaint with Fatullah Model Police Station claiming that his daughter left home with around 18 bhori gold ornaments to join the popular South Korean boy band BTS.

In the written complaint, the girl's father wrote, "My daughter is a fan of the Korean band BTS. She kept pictures of BTS members in her room. Whenever she had a quarrel with someone at home, she would say that she would go to Korea.

"On 21 January around 2 am, she fled with Tk5,000 in cash and 18 bhori gold ornaments. We haven't been able to find her since then. On 9 February at 7pm, she messaged my niece from her Facebook account that she will soon go to Korea to join BTS."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Missing teens who left home to 'marry BTS members' rescued from Tongi

The father told The Business Standard, "I have not found any trace of my daughter yet. I have filed a complaint at the police station. Maybe they can rescue her using information technology. We are worried whether she has been lured by any dangerous group using the name BTS."

Fatullah Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain said, "I heard that a complaint was lodged with the police station yesterday [Friday]. I was busy with a murder case so I could not look into the details. We will look into the matter."

Top News

Missing girl / Narayanganj / BTS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

13h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

10h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

13h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

30m | Videos
Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

Expensive jewelry scattered BAJUS Fair!

1h | Videos
Biden suddenly got angry, why?

Biden suddenly got angry, why?

2h | Videos
Imran Khan’s Charisma

Imran Khan’s Charisma

3h | Videos