Family files complaint after teen girl reportedly left home to 'join BTS'

Father of a teenage girl in Narayanganj filed a complaint with Fatullah Model Police Station claiming that his daughter left home with around 18 bhori gold ornaments to join the popular South Korean boy band BTS.

In the written complaint, the girl's father wrote, "My daughter is a fan of the Korean band BTS. She kept pictures of BTS members in her room. Whenever she had a quarrel with someone at home, she would say that she would go to Korea.

"On 21 January around 2 am, she fled with Tk5,000 in cash and 18 bhori gold ornaments. We haven't been able to find her since then. On 9 February at 7pm, she messaged my niece from her Facebook account that she will soon go to Korea to join BTS."

The father told The Business Standard, "I have not found any trace of my daughter yet. I have filed a complaint at the police station. Maybe they can rescue her using information technology. We are worried whether she has been lured by any dangerous group using the name BTS."

Fatullah Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain said, "I heard that a complaint was lodged with the police station yesterday [Friday]. I was busy with a murder case so I could not look into the details. We will look into the matter."