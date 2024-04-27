Britney Spears finally settles legal battle with father over conservatorship and finances

27 April, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 03:02 pm

Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears have settled an ongoing dispute over legal fees after the first filing in December 2021 in an LA court.

Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears have settled their dispute over Jamie's legal fees and management of his daughter's finances, according to a report by People. 

The resolution was reached in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 25, but the terms of the settlement were not disclosed. However, both parties' attorneys confirmed to People that the pair settled for an undisclosed sum.

"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with the court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter... Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored," Britney's attorney, Mathew S Rosengart, said in a statement.

Jamie's attorney, Alex Weingarten, said that the two parties 'reached a settlement agreement resolving all outstanding disputes'.

He told People, "I cannot comment on any specifics as the settlement is confidential. Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her... It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney's life chose to drag this on for as long as it has."

The resolution spares both Britney and her father from a potentially gruelling trial over the alleged financial misconduct during her conservatorship, which Jamie Spears had overseen until September 2019. Jamie had been seeking more than $2 million to cover legal bills for multiple law firms he had hired as his daughter's conservator, as well as payment for his current lawyer's fees.

The conclusion to this case comes after Britney publicly addressed a court in Los Angeles in June 2021, revealing her anguish and desire for independence. "I just want my life back," she expressed, highlighting the traumatic impact of her conservatorship experience. Since her emancipation from the conservatorship, Britney Spears has focused on reclaiming control over her life.

 

