Prince Harry, Britney Spears’ memoirs shortlisted for British Book Awards

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The memoirs of Britney Spears and the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry have been shortlisted for Book of the Year at the British Book Awards.

Prince Harry's Spare, the best-selling book in 2023, is nominated in two categories, reports BBC.

It comes three decades after his father, the King, was crowned author of the year in 1990, the inaugural year for the awards.

Other memoirs nominated include that of Star Trek's Sir Patrick Stewart and comic book figure Alan Partridge.

Britney Spears' much-anticipated autobiography, The Woman in Me, released in October 2023, was one of the year's best-selling autobiographies.

In the book, the pop sensation recounted her career and what it was like to be controlled by her father for 13 years while under conservatorship.

She also discussed a medical abortion she had while dating Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s and the emotional impact it had on her.

The shortlist reflects the growing number of author-podcasters, with Steven Bartlett garnering two nominations for The Diary of a CEO, named after his hit podcast, and former cabinet minister Rory Stewart nominated for Politics on the Edge.

Yomi Adegoke's The List, which explores cancel culture and influencers, has also been shortlisted in two categories: Audiobook: Fiction and Debut Fiction.

Several of the shortlisted writers have BookTok hits, a hashtag with over 200 billion views on TikTok that refers to a community of book fans sharing their favourite readings and reviews, the report said.

