Britney teases Something on the way

Pop icon Britney Spears has sparked curiosity among fans with a mysterious teaser on social media.

On Friday night, Spears posted a short video clip with the message, 'Something's coming,' accompanied by her classic hit, '…Baby One More Time,' which marks its 25th anniversary this year. She asked fans to join a mailing list for updates.

Despite the teaser, Spears has previously stated she's not planning new music releases. In a recent Instagram post, she clarified, "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash. They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!"

This statement follows reports from Page Six and US Sun about Spears collaborating with artists Charli XCX and Julia Michaels on a 10th studio album. Her last album, 'Glory,' was released in 2016, and she also collaborated with Elton John on 'Hold Me Closer' in 2021.

Spears has also recently released her highly anticipated memoir 'The Woman in Me,' which was released last October.