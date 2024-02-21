BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils her solo agency BLISSOO

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Jisoo has announced the launch of her solo agency BLISSOO.

As the 29-year-old singer embarks on this stepping stone in her career, she also unveiled the official website for her brand-new label. The launch was made public on social media by Jisoo News on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, 21 February.

While the website link is currently unavailable, the screenshots taken from the site were shared on social media. According to the screengrabs, the BLISSOO website says, "Jisoo who debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016, now seeks to establish her own identity, amplifying her influence beyond the realms of music."

The description further adds, "With her unique allure, Jisso's evolving journey as a multifaceted artist continues to captivate many, unfolding seamlessly in the present moment." A statement shared on X, formerly Twitter states that BLISSOO "houses the alluring artist Jisoo in a special place like a gift box containing Jisoo's absolute happiness."

The statement also notes that Jisoo "wants to give happiness and joy to her fans with diverse appearances and endless charms." "We hope that every moment you spend with Jisoo at BLISSOO will be a special and meaningful experience," it adds.