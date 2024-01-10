BLACKPINK's Lisa likely to make Hollywood debut: Report

BLACKPINK member Lisa is reportedly venturing into Hollywood after conquering the world of K-pop.

Lisa is reportedly in talks to join AMC's Walking Dead universe. Clues from a recent report and social media connections are sparking speculation about her potential venture into acting.

The decision comes after parting ways with YG Entertainment and embarking on a solo journey.

Money Today reported on January 9 that the idol is anticipated to feature in the show. They cited a recent Vogue Thailand article that mentioned the idol's Hollywood debut through a TV series. The Vogue Thailand piece also reported that the Instagram account of the popular TV series franchise has begun following Lisa.

The K-pop girl group, renowned for their highly successful world tour, chose not to renew their individual contracts with K-pop agency YG Entertainment. Despite this, the group has opted to renew their contract as a whole. While Jennie decided to venture into the 'Label' business with OA, Lisa is reportedly venturing into Hollywood with the upcoming spinoff of the franchise, Walking Dead Daryl Dixon.

Money Today revealed that the rumours were confirmed when it was discovered that the forthcoming spinoff of the franchise, "Walking Dead Daryl Dixon," was filmed in Paris. The Pink Venom singer has been spotted in the French capital on multiple occasions. In November, she made a striking cameo at Paris Saint-Germain F.C.'s Champions League match versus Newcastle.

Lisa is a familiar name in the Western world, as the K-pop idol currently holds a prominent position as the face of renowned brands such as Celine and Bulgari. A potential Hollywood debut for Lisa would open a new chapter of achievement in her career, highlighting the global impact of BLACKPINK members beyond the boundaries of the music industry.

Following the expiration of their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, headlines have been buzzing about the four-member group venturing into solo projects. Jennie has already debuted with OA, Jisoo is rumored to sign with her brother's label, Rosé is yet to confirm her solo move, and there are indications that Lisa might make her debut in Hollywood.