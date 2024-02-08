BLACKPINK's Lisa launches her own label, LLOUD

On 8 February, BLACKPINK Lisa finally laid those rumours and speculations to rest by confirming what her cryptic updates hinted at. The Thai rapper and K-pop idol has established her own label called LLOUD. She made the announcement through her Instagram account @lalalalisa_m.

Introducing the platform's name to the world, the singer affirmed that she will showcase her vision for music and entertainment projects through LLOUD. "Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together", she continued in the caption of the Instagram post.

The company's Instagram account (@wearelloud) was also launched on February 7, before the official announcement. Two cryptic photoshoots beckoned the upcoming news from Lisa. Many fans believed it to be a sign of a potential Hollywood debut, but the initiative took a different turn, with the rapper taking charge of her artistic expression altogether.

The LLOUD by Lisa website also announced the label's goals that "transcend genres and connect generations. The company identity lies in its core of" relentless innovation and commitment to authenticity". Lisa's label will seek to push boundaries and craft music that will not only top charts but also defy genres.

Her agency now has an official X (formerly Twitter) account and a YouTube channel. At present, Lisa is the only existing artist under LLOUD's roster. The website also lists her recent accomplishments including her watch collaboration with Bulgari as the luxury line's brand ambassador, and more.

As for the band's status, all BLACKPINK members will still participate in group activities under YG Entertainment. However, with Lisa's new company in place, her solo activities will be monitored by LLOUD.

Lalisa Manobal joins the long list of K-pop artists taking control of their artistic journey. EXO's Baekhyun recently established his own company I&B100. His bandmates Chen and Xiumin signed with the company, too.