BLACKPINK's Lisa to star in The White Lotus Season 3

Lalisa Manobal, known mononymously as Lisa. Photo: Collected
Lalisa Manobal, known mononymously as Lisa. Photo: Collected

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been roped in to join the cast of the third season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus.

According to Variety, the details of her role have been kept under wraps. The new season will follow a new set of guests at a White Lotus resort property, and this time, the series will be filmed in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand, according to the publication.

The ensemble cast for season three of The White Lotus includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

BLACKPINK's Jennie (Jennie Ruby Jane) also recently made her acting debut with the 2023 show The Idol, and now Lisa is following suit. 

BLACKPINK is a K-pop musical group comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group even collaborated with artists like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Selena Gomez. Their single Boombayah was number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart.

The White Lotus became iconic when it first streamed in 2021 for its 'eat the rich' storylines. Jennifer Coolidge's role as Tanya McQuoid, a rich, needy and self-absorbed heiress whose mother recently died and who is seeking inner peace and discovery, became well-known. Her character died in season two.

Mike White created the series and serves as its executive producer and director. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive produce the series. HBO has partnered with Thailand's Tourism Authority for their third season. The series received 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including best limited or anthology series.

