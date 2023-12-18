BLACKPINK breaks record with highest-grossing concert in history

The South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK has once again rewritten the rulebook of musical success, this time by claiming the highest-grossing concert by a vocal group in history.

Recent tour data indicates that their dynamic performance on 18 August 2023, at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with sold-out shows secured them the title of the highest-grossing concert for BORN PINK.

According to the revealed data, BLACKPINK achieved the record for the highest-grossing concert by a vocal group in history, earning $11.429 million at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 18, 2023, during their BORN PINK tour.

Across the Pacific, Australian supporters did not let up, packing Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena twice with 25,926 people per performance to collect $4,717,576. Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena did likewise, drawing in $4,100,980 after selling out two nights to 23,145 attendees.

Imagine a night so vibrant, so energetic, that it could set the Las Vegas night sky ablaze. The group's record-breaking performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas also made it their highest-grossing concert to date.

The Pink Venom singers, amidst their highly anticipated global tour, have also claimed the title of the highest-grossing tour by a female group in Oceania history. They achieved this with a total of $8.8 million from 49,071 tickets sold across four shows.

The gross earning of BLACKPINK's world tour is estimated at around $281,033,955 ($4,607,114 avg.) with 1,578,618 tickets sold (25,879 avg.) out of 61 reported shows of the K-pop sensation.

The group's four members have all just extended their contracts with YG Entertainment, putting an end to any rumors that they are splitting up or disbanding. According to the agency, a few members' personal contracts are still up for discussion.