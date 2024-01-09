Black Zang: The rapper whose music knows No Boundaries

To the average person, rappers and 'musician' musicians often receive contrasting tiers of cultural recognition, despite striking the same artistic chords. Rappers, it seems, are perceived as the more chilled-out, free-spirited cousins in the music family, often cruising through with a carefree zest, high on life — both literally and spiritually.

This 'breezy' demeanour was palpably present when rapper Black Zang (BZ) invited me to his Banani apartment rooftop for an interview on a wintry evening. As we settled into a laid-back interview vibe, I found myself instantly regretting my decision to leave my hoodie downstairs in the garage, a rookie mistake. As he started puffing away on a few smokes and as I sipped on my coffee as a desperate attempt to shrug off the cold, we got started.

I believe I am not alone in my curiosity about the origins of his stage name, 'Black Zang'. One can't help but ponder if there's any connection to the almost mythical figure in Bangladeshi lore, known as the underworld don 'Kala Jahangir'.

"It wasn't till after the name took off that I got to know about Kala Jahangir," Zang said.

"This was back in 2007-08, when we were looking for a stage name. One crewmate suggested 'Zang' but we needed something to sit before Zang and all of a sudden another crewmate went like, 'Yo, you black. How about Black Zang?' I thought that sh*t was crazy!"

Whatever the origins may be, Zang believes that if your work doesn't stand out for itself, the name doesn't matter.

"I think people are curious because we put so much work musically and it adds to the value of the name," he added.

While BZ might not be as widely known as mainstream musicians like the Fuads and Tahsans, his work has garnered him international attention and acclaim.

Zang first made waves in 2015 with an invitation from the US State Department for a cultural exchange program. During the program, he engaged in workshops, collaborated with various artists, and even produced several music videos.

Photo: Courtesy

2017 marked another milestone for Zang, as he was among six Asian artists selected to perform in the UK. Sponsored by the South Bank Centre, he toured across five cities, collaborating with local UK artists.

It was during this tour that he teamed up with DEE MC on the track 'No Boundaries.' This song gained further prominence when it was featured in Chris Hemsworth's Netflix film 'Extraction,' set in Dhaka. Zang's international experiences and collaborations have significantly shaped his career.

Most recently, BZ released the music video of his latest track, 'Jaygamoto' on 29 December, a song that screams of the 'street life.'

"I wrote it on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr. When everyone else was partying, I kept myself busy doing what I love. The entire video was planned like drawing comic panels and executing what we visualised," he said.

'Jaygamoto' marked a distinct shift in BZ's musical journey, diverging from his usual repertoire. While most of his originals offer an energetic, concert-like feel, 'Jaygamoto' presents itself as something more profound. This track originated from a place of intricate and thoughtful composition and self-actualisation.

"Everybody spends 'me' time, right? I wanted to make something that you would listen to when you're alone in your room at 3 in the morning, spending your 'me' time while you're in your zone," he said.

"I want to make songs based on different moods that we experience. Not just sticking to songs tailormade for concerts to drive you crazy."

'Bangla Rap cholbe naki'?

As of 2024, BZ's popularity and frequent presence on social media can be attributed to his extensive performance history, commercial projects, and work in advertising and jingles. However, tracing back to around 2011-12, it was one particular song when BZ was with 'Uptown Lokolz', that catapulted him into the limelight.

The song 'Bangla Rap' broke the internet, mesmerising audiences with its impactful lyrics, much like other legendary rap songs known for their resonating messages and the artists knew that the song would take off.

"It was planned. During the 'album' days, we needed to have a 'click' song that pushed the entire album. We wanted a street anthem. 'Bangla Rap Cholbe?' was a term we always questioned ourselves during conversations," said Zang.

"Fast forward 15 years, when I enter stages like the Army stadium singing, 'ei mama ei, Bangla rap cholbe naki,' 45,000 people go crazy man," added BZ.