Black Adam poster and plot revealed

The official Black Adam Twitter account just revealed a brand new poster for the movie alongside the announcement that the latest trailer for the movie will come out today.

The studio making the movie also sent out press releases to all major media outlets reconfirming that Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone will be the titular anti-hero's antagonists in the film.

The synopsis reads "In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

After multiple delays due to executive shake-ups at Warner Bros. the film is set to release on 21 October.

