Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Dunki' poster made by Bangladeshi Mahadi

Splash

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 07:42 pm

Photo: X (formerly Twitter)
Photo: X (formerly Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is actively campaigning for his new film 'Dunki', recently shared a poster of the film made by Bangladeshi teen Mahadi Rahman.

Shah Rukh shared the fanmade poster on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, and wrote, "Hope you all like it. Have a good time starting the days to a New Year." 

The poster was first shared on X by a person named Prashana. Shah Rukh noticed it and then shared the poster on his X handle.

The poster made by the 18-year-old went viral on social media instantly. 

Talking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, Mahadi said, "While scrolling through X [Twitter], I suddenly noticed that Shah Rukh Khan had shared my poster. Words cannot express how happy I felt."

Born in Dhaka, Mahadi lives in Mirpur and studies at South Point School and College.

Mahadi started making posters in 2018 and has designed a number of fanmade posters. He also made the official poster of Bangladeshi movie 'Shaan'. Besides, a poster made by him was used in the promotion of the movie 'Mission Extreme'. 

Apart from poster design, Mahadi is also interested in cinematography, editing and filmmaking.

