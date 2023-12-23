Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Dunki' poster made by Bangladeshi Mahadi
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is actively campaigning for his new film 'Dunki', recently shared a poster of the film made by Bangladeshi teen Mahadi Rahman.
Shah Rukh shared the fanmade poster on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, and wrote, "Hope you all like it. Have a good time starting the days to a New Year."
The poster was first shared on X by a person named Prashana. Shah Rukh noticed it and then shared the poster on his X handle.
The poster made by the 18-year-old went viral on social media instantly.
Talking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, Mahadi said, "While scrolling through X [Twitter], I suddenly noticed that Shah Rukh Khan had shared my poster. Words cannot express how happy I felt."
Born in Dhaka, Mahadi lives in Mirpur and studies at South Point School and College.
Mahadi started making posters in 2018 and has designed a number of fanmade posters. He also made the official poster of Bangladeshi movie 'Shaan'. Besides, a poster made by him was used in the promotion of the movie 'Mission Extreme'.
Apart from poster design, Mahadi is also interested in cinematography, editing and filmmaking.