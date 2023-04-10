15-day jail for fixing posters anywhere other than designated locations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 03:21 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said that action will be taken against those who will cause visual pollution by putting up posters, banners, festoons, billboards anywhere other than the designated places of the city corporation.

According to the law, any offender will have to serve a minimum of 15 days in jail and or pay a fine of Tk5,000-10,000, said Mayor Atiq while talking to reporters after inaugurating the spectacular on the pillars of Moghbazar Chowrasta flyover on Monday.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "This city is ours. We have to protect this city. We are polluting the city by putting up posters. We are polluting the environment with noise, we are polluting the air. So we have to correct ourselves. The government or the city corporation cannot force these changes. If each of us is aware then everything will be fine."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He said about the spectacular graffiti art work on the pillar of Moghbazar Chowrasta flyover, "Looking at this part of Moghbazar, it seemed like no human being lives here. We have all become inhuman. We don't notice our activities. We do not care about the city our children live in. What message are we giving them? We are polluting the city by putting up our posters. We will decorate these pillars with art and they will have to be protected by the citizens."

"We will install CC cameras on different pillars. Citizens, councilors will see to it that this work is kept as beautiful as it is now. No one can put up posters commercially. If they want to put up posters they can do that in places designated by the city corporation," he added.

The mayor also said that there is such graffiti in the developed world as well. Argentina, Brazil, European countries, Washington DC, New York, and India also have such paintings.

"It's not that we can't. This is proof that we can," said the mayor.

At least five spaces have been allocated in each ward for pasting posters. No poster shall be posted anywhere except designated areas, said Atiqul Islam.

