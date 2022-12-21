James Gunn responds to DC Studios backlash after Henry Cavill’s Superman exit

James Gunn is addressing the backlash over the tide of recent news that have come out for DC fans.

From Henry Cavill not returning as Superman to Wonder Woman 3 getting cancelled and Black Adam not performing as expectedly well at the box office, fans online have expressed their anger over the new heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Fans were especially upset when it was announced that James Gunn is in the process of writing a new Superman movie without Henry Cavill.

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram, James posted, "One of the things Peter and I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious and unkind, to say the least... Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years.

"Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind."

The Suicide Squad director had earlier said that the new Superman movie will focus on the earlier part of Superman's life, because of which the role had to be recast