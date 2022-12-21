James Gunn responds to DC Studios backlash after Henry Cavill’s Superman exit

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 11:32 am

Related News

James Gunn responds to DC Studios backlash after Henry Cavill’s Superman exit

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 11:32 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

James Gunn is addressing the backlash over the tide of recent news that have come out for DC fans.

From Henry Cavill not returning as Superman to Wonder Woman 3 getting cancelled and Black Adam not performing as expectedly well at the box office, fans online have expressed their anger over the new heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran. 

Fans were especially upset when it was announced that James Gunn is in the process of writing a new Superman movie without Henry Cavill. 

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram, James posted, "One of the things Peter and I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious and unkind, to say the least... Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years.

"Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind."

The Suicide Squad director had earlier said that the new Superman movie will focus on the earlier part of Superman's life, because of which the role had to be recast

DC Universe / Superman / James Gunn / Henry Cavil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

1h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

Now | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

1h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

15h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

18h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide