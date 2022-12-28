The big Khans twin in black at 'Dabangg' star's birthday

Over the years, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have repeatedly demonstrated the depth of their lovely and enduring relationship. The "Dabangg" actor, who turns 57 today, celebrated with some of his closest pals on Monday at a lavish party.

Shah Rukh and Salman utterly stole the show as they posed for photos with the media while donning similar black clothes and holding hands.

Reportedly, Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani, was also present at the event.

Other celebrities in attendance were Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, among others.

Recently, Salman wrapped up the shooting for Pooja Hedge starrer, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan". The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to be released on Eid next year.