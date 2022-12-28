The big Khans twin in black at 'Dabangg' star's birthday

Splash

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 10:05 am

Related News

The big Khans twin in black at 'Dabangg' star's birthday

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 10:05 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Over the years, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have repeatedly demonstrated the depth of their lovely and enduring relationship. The "Dabangg" actor, who turns 57 today, celebrated with some of his closest pals on Monday at a lavish party.

Shah Rukh and Salman utterly stole the show as they posed for photos with the media while donning similar black clothes and holding hands.

Reportedly, Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani, was also present at the event. 

Other celebrities in attendance were Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, among others.

Recently, Salman wrapped up the shooting for Pooja Hedge starrer, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan". The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to be released on Eid next year.

Shahrukh Khan / Salman Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

2h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

21m | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

3h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

22h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

1h | TBS Entertainment
‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

14h | TBS SPORTS
Best 5 Metrorail system in the world

Best 5 Metrorail system in the world

2h | TBS Stories
A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

15h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction