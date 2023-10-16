Battle of ads: Bangladeshi media hits back after Indian ad mocks BD cricket team

As the cricket enthusiasts of Bangladesh and India await the highly-anticipated match between the two nations on 19 October, excitement is bubbling amongst the oceans of fans on both sides.

Recently, Star Sports -a prominent Indian media channel- playfully engaged its fans with a video that gently ribbed the Bangladeshi cricket team and their renowned celebratory dance known as the "naagin dance."

"Can Bangladesh finally win a match against India, or will Team India fans celebrate another victory? Naagin Dance? No chance!" the caption of the Star Sports ad reads.

In response, Bangladeshi sports media outlet Tsports responded, delighting the fans further,, "Teams tend to excel on their home turf, but what about when they venture beyond their borders?"

Both of the posts are going viral on social media platforms, intensifying the tension between the cricket teams.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup began without fanfare on the 5 October and is currently being hosted by India. This marks the 13th edition of the prestigious Cricket World Cup, and is set to conclude on 19 November 2023.