Ezra Miller opens up on ‘intense crisis’ in first interview amid The Flash news

Ezra Miller. Photo: Collected via Variety
Ezra Miller. Photo: Collected via Variety

Actor Ezra Miller,  who will be seen in The Flash movie, has apologised to everyone whom they 'alarmed and upset' with their past behaviour. In a new interview, Ezra revealed that they have been 'suffering complex mental health issues' and began treatment for the same. Recently, Ezra was charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. Ezra's statement comes just days after a report claimed that Warner Bros came up with three options to deal with the situation. 

As per news agency ANI, the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary complaint from a residence in Stamford on 1 May. They found that several alcohol bottles were taken from the residence while the homeowners were not present. The police found probable cause to charge Ezra with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling after they collected statements and looked at surveillance videos. On 7 August, Ezra was located by the police, who issued the actor a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for arraignment.

In a statement to Variety, Ezra said, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Ezra Miller accused of harassing woman in Germany and Iceland

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros's first option required Ezra to seek counselling and then give "an interview at some point explaining their erratic behaviour over the past few years." The second alternative was that if Ezra refused professional help, the studio won't involve them in the film's promotions. As per the third option, the film would be scrapped to avoid bad publicity.

The developments come amid Ezra's troubles with the law. Ezra has been at the centre of several scandals this year. They were arrested twice in Hawaii this spring, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and once more for second-degree assault. Ezra is facing several allegations of abuse from different women around the world, including choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin. An 18-year-old activist's parents have also accused them of grooming their daughter.

Ezra is set to star in the DC movie, The Flash, a reprise of their role from Justice League that has a 2023 release date. Throughout their arrests and controversies, the question of whether or not the solo Flash movie will be cancelled or released in theatres next year has persisted. However, last week, as per Variety, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said, "We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them."

Ezra Miller / The Flash

