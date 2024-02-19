BAFTA responds after facing backlash over excluding Mathew Perry from In Memoriam segment

Splash

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 02:17 pm

Related News

BAFTA responds after facing backlash over excluding Mathew Perry from In Memoriam segment

The actor was recently included in the In Memoriam segment during the 2023 Emmy Awards last month

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 02:17 pm
Matthew Perry. Pic: Collected
Matthew Perry. Pic: Collected

Fans of late actor Matthew Perry expressed their disappointment after he was not included in the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards In Memoriam segment. Due to this, BAFTA faced backlash on social media. 

After Matthew, who died in October last year at the age of 54, did not appear during the tribute -- set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time performed by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham -- social media users were quick to criticise the decision, as per PEOPLE.

Taking to X, people called out BAFTA for the perceived omission, which one dubbed "bad form" alongside a GIF of Matthew's Friends character, Chandler Bing, saying, "You can't make this stuff up." "#Matthewperry why wasn't he mentioned in he baftas?????" a user wrote. Another person wrote, "#BAFTA what happened to Matthew Perry in your memoriam. I know he's famous for TV Friends, but he did films too - shocking mistake ..."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BAFTA has now responded to the social media backlash. Responding to Matthew's absence from the tribute, a spokesperson for BAFTA tells PEOPLE, "I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards."

On X, BAFTA echoed this statement, writing, "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year's TV Awards ceremony," and shared the link to the academy's online tribute to the actor, reported PEOPLE.

Matthew died Saturday, October 28, at his Los Angeles home. His cause of death was later determined to be due to acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors.

The actor was recently included in the In Memoriam segment during the 2023 Emmy Awards last month. Matthew's image was shown as Charlie Puth performed his 2015 hit, See You Again, transitioned into the Friends theme song, I'll Be There for You, as per PEOPLE.

 

BAFTA 2024 / BAFTA awards / Matthew Perry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

4h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

19m | Videos
Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

1h | Videos
Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

2h | Videos
What the sellers are saying about the increase in the price of chicken

What the sellers are saying about the increase in the price of chicken

3h | Videos