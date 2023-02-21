BAFTA Awards 2023 full list of winners: From Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, here's who won what

BAFTA Awards 2023 full list of winners: From Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, here's who won what

BAFTA Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners in best film, lead Actor, best casting and other categories. From Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, here's who won what.

Austin Butler won Lead Actor for Elvis and Cate Blanchett won Lead Actress for Tar at the BAFTA Awards yesterday.
The 76th British Academy Film Awards, known as the BAFTAs took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday. Hosted by actor Richard E Grant, the star-studded ceremony saw the German ant-war film All Quiet on the Western Front winning seven awards, including the two big wins awards, Best Film and Best Director. India's All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen was nominated in the Best Documentary category, which went to Daniel Roher's Navalny.

Here are the complete list of winners:

Best Film – All Quiet on the Western Front

Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett, Tar

Leading Actor – Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Director – Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Casting – Elvis

Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

