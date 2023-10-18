Ayub Bachchu's fifth death anniversary today

Today marks the fifth death anniversary of Bangladesh's iconic rock superstar, singer, guitarist, composer, and music director, Ayub Bachchu.

One of the most coveted rock stars in Bangladesh, Ayub Bachchu, passed away on this day five years ago, at the age of 56, from a cardiac attack at his home in the capital's Moghbazar.

The legendary frontman of one of the most well-known Bangladeshi rock bands, Love Runs Blind, popularly known as LRB, is being remembered and honoured on this day by his family, followers, friends, admirers, and various electronic and print media outlets.

Among the events, several of the Ayub Bachchu and LRB fan clubs are set to organise special prayer sessions and discussions across the country, marking the fifth death anniversary of the rock legend.

Ayub Bachchu Fan Club is hosting a special 'Dowa Mahfil' at the Chaitanya Goli in Chattogram's Station Road area.

Mohammad Ishaque Chowdhury and Nurjahan Begum's son, Ayub Bachchu, was born in Patiya at Khorna Union in Chattogram on 16 August 1962. He formed his band, LRB, in his hometown in 1991.

Before that, Bachchu began his career as a musician with the band "Golden Boys" (later renamed "Ugly Boys"), which he co-founded with his childhood friend and renowned Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit.

He also played an important role in other well-known Bangladeshi bands, including Feelings and Souls. During his time with Feelings, he played with another contemporary rock icon from Bangladesh, James.

With Bachchu being the frontman of LRB, the band performed more than thousands of concerts at home (500+ open-air and 2000+ indoor) and abroad. They went on their first international tour in the USA, and they played in seven states.

In his lifetime, Ayub Bachchu has created a total of 16 solo albums, a full-fledged studio-turned-production house named 'AB Kitchen', numerous super hit playbacks such as ''Ammajaan'', ''Sagorika", "Ononto Prem", "Ami to Preme Porini," and many other scores in Bangladeshi commercial movies.

"Rupali Guitar," "Cholo Bodle Jai," "Ekhon Onek Raat," "Koshto", ''Shei Tumi Keno Eto Ochena Hole," ''Ferari Ei Monta Amar," ''Ekdin Ghum Bhanga Shohore,'' ''Hashte Dekho Gaite Dekho'' are some of his most iconic tracks with his beloved LRB.