AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'Hope Festival', celebrating Brac's 50th anniversary, the event features storytelling; bioscope' puppet show; etc; as well as music by Nagarbaul, Warfaze, Artcell, Nemesis and Arnob
Venue: Bangladesh Army Stadium
Date: 9 – 11 February
Time: 11 AM – 10 PM
'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges
Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19
Date: 24 February
Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM
Art
'Dhaka Art Summit 2023',
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha
Date: 3 – 11 February
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM
'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon
Venue: Edge Gallery
Date: 21 January – 16 February
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM
'Najib Tareque', eighth solo exhibition of the artist
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 3 – 14 February
Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM
'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 27 January – 26 March
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)
'11th Kibria Print Fair 2023'
Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia
Date: 3 – 11 February
Time; 4 PM – 8 PM
Music
'Dhaka Headbangers (Vol 1)', featuring Metal Maze, Owned, AK Rahul and 98 Acoustic
Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon
Date: 10 February
Time: 2 PM – 6 PM
'Of Spring & Strings', a subcontinental classical music soiree, featuring Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee (Sarod) and Pandit Subhas Kanti Das (Tabla)
Venue: Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 8 February
Time: 7:30 PM – 9 PM