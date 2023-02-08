AROUND THE TOWN

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 10:38 am

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 10:38 am
‘The Sound of Silence’ a Retrospective of Golam Faruque Bebul
‘The Sound of Silence’ a Retrospective of Golam Faruque Bebul

Event

'Hope Festival', celebrating Brac's 50th anniversary, the event features storytelling; bioscope' puppet show; etc; as well as music by Nagarbaul, Warfaze, Artcell, Nemesis and Arnob

Venue: Bangladesh Army Stadium

Date: 9 – 11 February

Time: 11 AM – 10 PM 

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges

Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19

Date: 24 February
Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM

Art 

'Dhaka Art Summit 2023',

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 3 – 11 February

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM

'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon

Venue: Edge Gallery

Date: 21 January – 16 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Najib Tareque', eighth solo exhibition of the artist

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 3 – 14 February

Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM

'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 26 March

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)

'11th Kibria Print Fair 2023' 

Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia

Date: 3 – 11 February

Time; 4 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Dhaka Headbangers (Vol 1)', featuring Metal Maze, Owned, AK Rahul and 98 Acoustic

Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon

Date: 10 February

Time: 2 PM – 6 PM

'Of Spring & Strings', a subcontinental classical music soiree, featuring Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee (Sarod) and Pandit Subhas Kanti Das (Tabla)

Venue: Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 8 February

Time: 7:30 PM – 9 PM 

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

49m | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

14h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

17h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

1d | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

1d | TBS SPORTS

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes