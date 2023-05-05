AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Music
'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta', a cover concert featuring Artcell (Tribute to Legends), Cryptic Fate (Iron Maiden), Powersurge (Metallica), Mechanix (Alter Bridge and Pantera), Arbovirus (Linkin Park and Green Day), Nemesis (Coldplay), etc.
Venue: ICCB, Hall 4, Bashundhara
Date: 5 May
Time: 2:30 – 10 PM
'Radio Riot 2.0', a music festival featuring Warfaze, Artcell, Arbovirus, Avoidrafa, Karnival, Powersurge, Dads in the Park, etc.
Venue: TSC, Dhaka University
Date: 3 June
Time: 10 AM onwards
Art
'Journey', the first solo art exhibition of 87 selected works of artist Aloptogin Tushar
Venue: Galleri Kaya
Date: 5 May – 19 May
Time: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM (6 PM inauguration)