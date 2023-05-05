AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

05 May, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:49 pm

Related News

AROUND THE TOWN

Events happening in Dhaka

05 May, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Music

'Rock N Rhythm 3.0: Tribute Fiesta', a cover concert featuring Artcell (Tribute to Legends), Cryptic Fate (Iron Maiden), Powersurge (Metallica), Mechanix (Alter Bridge and Pantera), Arbovirus (Linkin Park and Green Day), Nemesis (Coldplay), etc.

Venue: ICCB, Hall 4, Bashundhara

Date: 5 May

Time: 2:30 – 10 PM

'Radio Riot 2.0', a music festival featuring Warfaze, Artcell, Arbovirus, Avoidrafa, Karnival, Powersurge, Dads in the Park, etc.

Venue: TSC, Dhaka University

Date: 3 June

Time: 10 AM onwards 

Art

'Journey', the first solo art exhibition of 87 selected works of artist Aloptogin Tushar

Venue: Galleri Kaya

Date: 5 May – 19 May

Time: 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM (6 PM inauguration)

Around the Town / Music / art

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

5h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

5h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

4h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

5h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

21h | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

1h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022