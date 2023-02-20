Around the Town

Event

'WOW Bangladesh 2023', featuring talks, debates, workshops, theatre, music, dance, exhibitions, and fairs, the festival is a celebration of women's achievements

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 24 – 25 February

Time: 12 PM – 8:30 PM

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring Indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges

Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19

Date: 24 February

Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM

Art

'Zero Calorie', a group art exhibition featuring the works of Dhiman Sarker, Emran Sohel, Rasel Chowdhury, Rupam Roy, Sanjid Mahmud, Sanad Biswas and Syed Tareq Rahman

Venue: Studio Bhashkarmee, Hazaribagh

Date: 6 – 20 February

Time: 2 PM – 8 PM

'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 26 March

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)

Music

'Le Méridien Dhaka & Dhaka Classics presents Musical Recital on International Mother Language Day', featuring award winning music composer and producer from Kolkata, Neil Mukherjee

Venue: Floor 17, Infinity Rooftop, Le Méridien Dhaka, Airport road

Date: 21 February

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

' WOW Bangladesh 2023' , a celebration of strength and resilience of women including debates, workshops, theater, dance and music concert featuring Khiyo, an English band of British and Bengali descent in their first ever show in Bangladesh.

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 24 - 25 February

Time: 12 PM - 8.30 PM