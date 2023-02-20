AROUND THE TOWN

Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

Event

'WOW Bangladesh 2023', featuring talks, debates, workshops, theatre, music, dance, exhibitions, and fairs, the festival is a celebration of women's achievements
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 24 – 25 February

Time: 12 PM – 8:30 PM

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring Indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges
Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19

Date: 24 February
Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM

Art 

'Zero Calorie', a group art exhibition featuring the works of Dhiman Sarker, Emran Sohel, Rasel Chowdhury, Rupam Roy, Sanjid Mahmud, Sanad Biswas and Syed Tareq Rahman
Venue: Studio Bhashkarmee, Hazaribagh
Date: 6 – 20 February
Time: 2 PM – 8 PM 

'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 26 March

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)

Music

'Le Méridien Dhaka & Dhaka Classics presents Musical Recital on International Mother Language Day', featuring award winning music composer and producer from Kolkata, Neil Mukherjee 

Venue: Floor 17, Infinity Rooftop, Le Méridien Dhaka, Airport road
Date: 21 February
Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

' WOW Bangladesh 2023' , a celebration of strength and resilience of women including debates, workshops, theater, dance and music concert featuring Khiyo, an English band of British and Bengali descent in their first ever show in Bangladesh.

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 24 - 25 February

Time: 12 PM - 8.30 PM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

